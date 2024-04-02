Pakistan's Export Growth Slows, Trade Deficit Widens in March Amid Fiscal Challenges

Pakistan's merchandise export growth decelerated to 7.99% in March, marking a shift from the double-digit increases observed in the previous three months. The country's exports reached $2.55 billion, up from $2.36 billion in the same month last year, as revealed by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics. Concurrently, the trade deficit expanded significantly by 56.30% year-on-year to $2.17 billion in March, yet the overall trade deficit for the first nine months of the fiscal year showed a contraction of 24.94% compared to the previous year.

Analysis of Export Performance

Despite the slowdown, Pakistan's export sector has shown resilience in the face of economic uncertainties, with a 7.99% growth in March. This performance comes after a period of robust growth, propelled by strategic measures from the caretaker government, including the expedited release of sales tax refunds to exporters. However, the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) review under the $3 billion Stand-by Arrangement projects a less optimistic outlook for Pakistan's export proceeds over the next five years, forecasting a gradual increase that falls short of the commerce ministry's ambitious $100 billion target by the end of FY28.

Trade Deficit Dynamics

The widening trade deficit in March underscores the challenges faced by Pakistan's economy, particularly in balancing trade. While exports have seen a moderate increase, the surge in imports by over a quarter significantly contributed to the trade deficit expansion.The trade deficit widened year-on-year by 56.30pc to $2.17bn in March. However, the overall trade gap in the first nine months of the current fiscal year narrowed by 24.94pc to $17.03bn compared to $22.68bn in the corresponding period last year.

