Pakistan to Inaugurate Its First Formal Company for Online and Physical Gold Trading

In a ground-breaking move for Pakistan's precious metals market, the first formal online and physical gold trading company, Zakaria Gold Commodities (Pvt) Limited, is set to be inaugurated on January 30, 2024. This landmark development comes after the firm received the green light from both the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) and the Pakistan Mercantile Exchange (PMEX).

Curbing Speculation and Price Manipulation

The establishment of this online gold trading platform is aimed at reining in speculation and black marketing of gold prices within the local market. The approval from SECP and PMEX is expected to usher in stability to gold prices, thereby nipping unfounded speculation and illicit market practices in the bud.

A High-Profile Inauguration

The formal inauguration of the company is scheduled for Tuesday, January 30th, and will be graced by prominent figures from the region's business community. Among the distinguished guests will be Dr. Bu Abdullah, Chairman of the Bu Abdullah Group from the UAE.

Officials from Zakaria Gold Commodities firmly believe that the launch of this platform will mark the end of speculative practices and wipe out the black market for bullion in Pakistan.