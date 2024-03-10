Pakistan Stock Market Ends Week Positive Amid Political Shift, Eyes on IMF Talks

KARACHI: Marking a significant week for Pakistan's economy, the Karachi stock market closed in the green, buoyed by the political transition with Shehbaz Sharif assuming the role of the 24th prime minister. The stock market witnessed a rally, gaining 626 points at the start, reflecting investor optimism towards political stability and economic reforms. However, challenges such as a weakening rupee and rising external debts, alongside awaiting negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), introduced volatility, resulting in a mixed performance throughout the week.

Market Dynamics and Government's Response

Post Shehbaz Sharif's appointment, immediate directives were issued to engage with the IMF, highlighting the government's urgency to address the balance of payments crisis through a new Extended Fund Facility. Despite the enthusiasm, the market's momentum was dampened by uncertainties over the IMF's new conditions and the finalization of the cabinet, crucially the finance minister who would spearhead the discussions. The IMF's recommendations for economic reforms, including import liberalization and tax increases, underscore the tough road ahead for the new administration.

Economic Indicators and Foreign Interest

The week also saw positive economic signals with a rise in textile exports by 20% year-on-year and a 13% increase in remittances, pointing towards a potential recovery pathway. Moreover, the government's successful auction of market treasury bills at reduced rates and the slight appreciation of the rupee against the US dollar provided a glimmer of hope amidst the economic turmoil. Notably, foreign buying continued, reflecting sustained international interest in Pakistan's market, particularly in the commercial banks and fertiliser sectors.

Looking Ahead: IMF Negotiations and Economic Stability

The upcoming week is critical, with the focus on the announcement of the federal cabinet and progress on IMF negotiations. The market's response will hinge on these developments, especially the final review under the current Stand-By Arrangement and the pursuit of a longer-term facility. As Pakistan treads cautiously towards economic stabilization, the role of the new government in navigating these challenges remains pivotal. The anticipation of a monetary policy meeting further adds to the investor's watchlist, underscoring the importance of strategic economic decisions in shaping Pakistan's future.