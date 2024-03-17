Pakistan Seeks Major IMF Bailout Amid Economic Crisis, Requests Gas Price Hike

On Sunday, March 17, 2024, as Pakistan grapples with an ongoing economic turmoil, the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has proposed a significant gas price increase to the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra). This comes in the wake of a 67% tariff surge instituted by the caretaker government in February, aimed at complying with the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) stringent demands. Concurrently, Pakistan gears up to solicit a substantial bailout package from the IMF, exceeding $8 billion, to stabilize its faltering economy.

Urgent Plea for Tariff Adjustment

The SSGC has lodged a request for a Rs274.40 hike in gas prices per Metric Million British Thermal Unit (mmbtu), citing a projected revenue shortfall of Rs79.63 billion. This plea, if approved, would elevate the average gas price to Rs1740.80 per mmbtu. An imminent public hearing in Karachi, followed by another in Quetta, will determine the fate of this proposal. This move aligns with the IMF's directive for biannual gas price reviews, aimed at curtailing the burgeoning circular debt.

Strategic Moves for Financial Resuscitation

Amidst financial distress, the newly elected Pakistani government is poised to request a comprehensive bailout package under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) from the IMF. This maneuver seeks not just immediate relief but also explores augmenting the bailout through climate finance. A high-level Pakistani delegation, including Minister for Finance Muhammad Aurangzeb, is scheduled to partake in the IMF/World Bank spring meetings in Washington, DC. This assembly is critical for securing a financial lifeline that could potentially exceed $8 billion, offering a glimmer of hope for Pakistan's economic recovery.

Implications for Pakistan's Economic Landscape

The dual approach of seeking IMF assistance while adjusting domestic tariffs reflects Pakistan's dire need to stabilize its economy. The success of these efforts could pave the way for sustainable economic growth and mitigate the impacts of the financial crisis. However, the proposed gas price hike poses a substantial burden on the populace, underscoring the challenging balance between fiscal austerity and public welfare. As Pakistan navigates these turbulent waters, the outcome of these endeavors will significantly influence its economic trajectory and its relationship with international financial institutions.