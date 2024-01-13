Pakistan Launches First Credit Guarantee Company to Bolster SMEs

Pakistan has made a significant stride towards bolstering its economy with the launch of its first special credit guarantee company, the National Credit Guarantee Company Limited (NCGCL). This revolutionary initiative, inaugurated by the Ministry of Finance and Karandaaz, aims to augment financial support to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), which form the backbone of Pakistan’s economy.

The SME Landscape in Pakistan

SMEs in Pakistan account for 90% of all formally registered businesses, contribute approximately 40% to the GDP, and employ 80% of the non-agricultural workforce. Despite their critical role, the private-sector credit available to these enterprises stands at a meager 5.2%, compared to 17% in other South Asian countries. This credit decline from 7.7% over the past five years has adversely impacted Pakistan’s export competitiveness and sustainable growth.

Role of NCGCL in Bolstering SMEs

Dr. Shamshad Akhtar, Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue, and Economic Affairs, emphasized the transformative potential of NCGCL in the SME landscape. The company is anticipated to develop financial products for over 1.5 million SMEs in Pakistan, with an anticipated market size exceeding Rs3.7 trillion. The British High Commissioner, Jane Marriott, announced an initial investment of Rs6 billion into the NCGCL as part of a financial inclusion program, marking a milestone towards financial growth for SMEs.

Future Implications

The NCGCL is expected to play a pivotal role in facilitating smoother capital investment in small businesses, thereby enhancing the competitiveness of the country’s industries. By de-risking SME financing and collaborating with financial institutions, the NCGCL aims to bolster credit availability, driving higher economic growth, employment, and development impact. This initiative underpins a collaborative commitment towards fortifying SME credit and financial inclusion, resonating with Pakistan’s vision for sustainable economic growth.