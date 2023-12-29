Pakistan International Airlines Employees to Perform Election Duties Amid Financial Crisis

In an unprecedented move, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced that 1,100 of its employees will be stepping into the political arena to perform election duties for the upcoming general elections in Pakistan. These elections are set to occur on February 8, 2024, and are being eagerly watched by observers worldwide for signs of political stability in the country.

Training and Election Details

The employees selected for this task will undergo mandatory training beginning January 1, 2024. This training will take place at two locations in Karachi: the Ghani Chowrangi Site Area and the Kemari district. In order to accommodate the schedules of the employees, the training sessions will be conducted in both morning and evening shifts, each lasting three hours.

The announcement comes amidst the ongoing scrutiny of nomination papers for the 2024 general elections, which will continue until December 30. Appeals against the acceptance or rejection of nomination papers can be filed until January 3, with decisions due by January 10. The final list of candidates will be displayed on January 11, with an option to withdraw by January 12. Electoral symbols will be allotted to candidates on January 13, setting the stage for the polling day.

Financial Struggles Amid Election Duties

PIA’s involvement in the general elections comes at a time when the airline is facing significant financial struggles. The privatisation plan of PIA has faced setbacks due to issues related to loan repayments and legal matters. The airline has borrowed more than PKR 270 billion from commercial banks and is currently unable to afford to pay more than PKR 8 billion in interest on the PKR 260 billion loan. As a result, the decision to reschedule government loans until the privatization of PIA could not be finalized.

The ongoing financial upheaval has affected the employees of PIA, with 7,000 employees left without salaries in November. Despite facing criticism for inefficiency and having liabilities of PKR 743 billion, surpassing its total assets by five times, PIA sought an additional loan of over PKR 7 billion from banks due to concerns about potential disruptions.