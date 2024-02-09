Pakistan Attracts 35% More FDI in First Half of FY24: Power Sector Takes the Lead

In a noteworthy shift, Pakistan has seen a substantial 35% surge in foreign direct investment (FDI) during the initial half of the current fiscal year, as reported by the State Bank of Pakistan. This encouraging trend positions Pakistan as an emerging destination for international investors seeking new opportunities.

Power Sector: The Investment Powerhouse

Leading the charge in this investment boom is the power sector, which has attracted a staggering $433.5 million in the first half of FY24. This influx of capital marks a significant turning point for Pakistan's energy landscape, as the sector is poised to address the country's longstanding power shortages and fuel its growth in the coming years.

The surge in FDI reached its peak in December 2023, with inflows skyrocketing to $211.1 million—a six-fold increase compared to December of the previous year. Despite the overall FDI inflows for the first half of the fiscal year dipping slightly to $1,209 million, down from $1,217 million in the same period of the previous year, the recent growth in investments paints a promising picture for Pakistan's economic future.

China, the UK, and the US: The Driving Forces

China continues to be Pakistan's top investor, despite a slight decrease in its contribution compared to the previous year. The UK and the US have also made significant investments, highlighting the diverse range of countries recognizing Pakistan's untapped potential.

However, Norway recorded the largest disinvestment during this period, a factor that contributed to the slight dip in overall FDI inflows. Nonetheless, the positive trend in FDI growth underscores the resilience of Pakistan's economy and its ability to attract foreign investors.

Oil and Gas: The Emerging Players

Apart from the power sector, the oil and gas exploration sector has also witnessed a substantial increase in investment, further bolstering Pakistan's energy sector. On the other hand, the financial business sector experienced a decrease in FDI during the same period.

Despite the recent growth, Pakistan's FDI remains below $1 billion for the first half of the fiscal year and is still one of the lowest among regional countries, excluding Afghanistan. However, the recent surge in FDI, particularly in the power sector, signals a positive economic outlook for Pakistan and demonstrates its potential to attract foreign investors.

As Pakistan continues to navigate the complex global economic landscape, the recent boost in FDI serves as a testament to its resilience and potential. With the power sector at the forefront of this investment boom, Pakistan is poised to address its energy challenges and unlock new opportunities for growth and development.