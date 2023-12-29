en English
Business

Pakistan Allocates Rs140 Billion to Power Plants to Tackle Circular Debt Under IMF Pressure

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: December 29, 2023 at 4:07 am EST
Unveiling a significant stride towards surmounting the crippling circular debt in its energy sector, Pakistan has disbursed Rs140 billion to its state-run power plants. This substantial move is in line with the stipulations set forth by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that mandates Pakistan to trim its circular debt by Rs400 billion during the fiscal year 2023-24.

Addressing the Debt

An official dispatch from Pakistan’s finance ministry reveals that a considerable chunk of the total funding, amounting to Rs57 billion, is apportioned to Karachi-Electric to grapple with the circular debt conundrum. As part of this concerted effort, Pakistan is projected to distribute an additional Rs260 billion to the power sector and Rs65 billion to gas companies in the imminent fiscal year.

Compliance with IMF

The South Asian nation is currently engaged in the IMF’s Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) program, striving to fulfill the prerequisites for the forthcoming staff-level agreement. In a previous engagement, the Pakistani government had pledged to the IMF to keep the power sector’s circular debt pegged at Rs2.31 trillion.

Commitment to Control Debt

This commitment to the IMF was reiterated by the caretaker federal government and the Power Division, during their presentation to the Senate Standing Committee for Power. The government’s assurance is indicative of its unwavering resolve to manage the circular debt, as per the expectations of the IMF.

Business Energy Finance Pakistan
Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

