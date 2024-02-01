PagSeguro Digital Ltd Stock Faces Downturn Amid Financial Report Release

Software infrastructure giant PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS) faced a downturn in its stock value on Wednesday, closing at $13.16, a slight shift from its opening at $12.87. This shift is part of a more remarkable journey for the company, whose stock has seen a 52-week range of $6.93-$13.69.

Financial Performance

Over the past five years, PagSeguro Digital Ltd has shown significant sales growth of 30.05%. This growth is accompanied by a commendable annual earnings per share (EPS) increase of 13.36% during the same period, demonstrating the company's financial robustness.

Market Stance

The current market capitalization of PagSeguro Digital Ltd sits at $4.26 billion, with shares outstanding amounting to $331.37 million and a float of $203.02 million. The insider and institutional ownership percentages stand at 38.73% and 53.52%, respectively, indicating substantial confidence in the company's performance.

Earnings Forecast

In its latest earnings report, PagSeguro posted an EPS of $0.27, in line with market predictions, and projects an EPS of $0.28 for the current fiscal year. Analysts are forecasting an EPS growth of 11.08% over the next five years, mirroring the growth the company experienced in the previous five years.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd presents a quick ratio of 1.43, a PE ratio of $13.51, a beta of 1.80, and a price to sales ratio of 1.41. Its price to free cash flow is 7.31, and its trailing twelve-months Diluted EPS is 0.95, with expectations of reaching 1.21 in the next year. The company's stock volume has lessened compared to the same period last year, and its volatility has decreased, with a historic volatility of 29.16% in the past 14 days, compared to 42.01% over the past 100 days.