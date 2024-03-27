Pacific Airlines Grounds Fleet Amid $200M Debt Crisis, Seeks Revival Through Vietnam Airlines

After 33 tumultuous years in the aviation industry, Pacific Airlines faces a new nadir, grounding its fleet due to a staggering $200 million debt to leasing companies. The airline, a subsidiary of Vietnam Airlines, plans to lease three jets from its parent company to maintain minimal operations. Founded in 1991 as a state-owned entity, Pacific Airlines underwent several transformations, including a notable partnership with Australian airline Qantas, before reverting to its original branding after financial turmoil.

Chronicle of Challenges

Pacific Airlines' history is marked by financial instability, regulatory controversies, and strategic missteps. Despite being rebranded as Jetstar Pacific in a bid to recover from the brink of bankruptcy in 2007, the airline struggled to achieve sustained profitability, posting profits in only four years out of its three-decade existence. The airline's peak saw a fleet of 20 jets, far below the ambitious expansion plans of 40 jets envisioned by Vietnam Airlines in 2020. The Covid-19 pandemic exacerbated the airline's financial woes, leading to losses exceeding VND2 trillion ($85.8 million) annually between 2020 and 2022.

Structural Setbacks and Market Dynamics

Experts attribute Pacific Airlines' enduring struggles to a combination of financial constraints and the rigid mechanisms typical of state-owned enterprises. Nguyen Hai Quang, a former Aviation Academy expert, points out the sharp contrast between Pacific Airlines and its competitor Vietjet Air, which rapidly expanded its fleet and market reach since its inception. Vietjet now dominates the low-cost segment, leaving Pacific Airlines and other newcomers trailing in its wake. The airline's current lack of a fleet is not expected to disrupt the aviation industry immediately due to low domestic demand, but it raises urgent questions about its future as the summer travel season approaches.

Prospects for Recovery

In a bid to salvage the beleaguered airline, Vietnam Airlines is actively seeking new investors for Pacific Airlines. The carrier's strategic assets, including ground services at three major airports and prime flight slots, could make it an attractive investment opportunity. However, the airline's recovery and long-term viability remain uncertain, as it navigates the turbulent skies of the aviation industry. As stakeholders and potential investors weigh their options, the fate of Pacific Airlines hangs in the balance, reflecting broader challenges within the global and regional aviation markets.