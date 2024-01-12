Pablo Raises Minimum Salary, Challenges Industry Norms

In an unprecedented move, Pablo, a renowned advertising agency based in London, has taken the lead in addressing the long-standing issue of wage stagnation and lack of diversity in the advertising industry. In an industry where the average starting salary has been stuck at a measly £24,000 for nearly 15 years, this bold step by Pablo signals a much-needed shift.

Pablo Raises the Bar

Pablo has broken free from the industry norm by raising its minimum salary to £30,000, a significant rise considering the stagnant entry-level pay that has been prevalent in the industry. This decision, effective from the beginning of January, will directly impact seven individuals on their 95-person team who were earning the lowest wage, providing them with an increase of approximately £3,000 after taxes.

Addressing Industry Stagnation and Diversity

The joint managing directors of Pablo, Harriet Knight and Hannah Penn, have been vocal critics of the low entry-level pay in the industry. They argue that the pay, which is disconnected from the current cost of living, restricts the industry’s accessibility to only those who can financially manage it. This in turn leads to a lack of diversity, potentially stifling creativity and hindering the sector’s potential for future growth.

Creating a More Accessible and Diverse Industry

Pablo’s pay rise aims to break down these barriers and make the industry more accessible and diverse. By increasing the minimum salary, the agency hopes to attract a broader range of talents and perspectives, thereby enriching the creative potential of the industry. While this is a significant step forward, it remains to be seen how other players in the industry will respond to this initiative and whether they will follow suit.