Oyo State Meat Prices Surge: Butchers Seek Government Intervention Amid Rising Costs

The National Butchers Association, Oyo State chapter, has announced a significant increase in meat prices starting Monday, attributing the hike to the escalating cost of transportation and other operational expenses. Mr. Wahab Olayiwola, the association's chairman, disclosed this during a prayer session at the Agodi Gate prayer ground in Ibadan, highlighting the challenges faced by butchers due to inflation and increased business costs. The association has called on the government for support, suggesting soft loans and better business conditions to mitigate price increases.

According to the association, the decision to raise meat prices was not taken lightly but was necessitated by the substantial increase in transportation and running costs. Mr. Olayiwola urged residents to understand the situation, emphasizing that the butchers had no choice but to adjust prices to sustain their business. The association's plea for government intervention underscores the dire situation faced by butchers, who are struggling to keep their businesses afloat amid economic challenges.

Government Assistance and Butchers' Survival

The association's call for government support highlights the need for immediate action to prevent the collapse of the butchery industry in Oyo State. Soft loans and an enabling environment for selling meat at lower prices were among the suggested measures to help butchers cope with the rising costs.

The Southwest Coordinator of the butchers, Mr. Biliaminu Elesinmeta, also emphasized the importance of prayer and government assistance in addressing the challenges faced by the industry, including the high cost of sourcing cows from neighboring countries.

Broader Economic Challenges and Solutions

The increase in meat prices in Oyo State is a reflection of broader economic issues affecting the country, including the depreciation of the Naira and the rising cost of fuel. The situation has made it increasingly difficult for traders like Mr. Ambrose Agada to source meat products affordably, leading to a scarcity of affordable meat options for consumers.

This has prompted many families to seek alternative, cheaper food sources, highlighting the urgent need for government intervention to stabilize prices and support the butchery industry.