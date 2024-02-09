Oxford Commercial Finance Appoints John Trendell as Vice President and Senior Business Development Officer

John Trendell, a seasoned professional with over two decades of experience in the commercial finance sector, has been appointed as the Vice President, Senior Business Development Officer at Oxford Commercial Finance (OCF). A subsidiary of Oxford Bank, OCF is eager to leverage Trendell's extensive industry knowledge and strong work ethic to further its growth and success.

Advertisment

A Wealth of Experience

Throughout his career, John Trendell has amassed a diverse and impressive background in commercial finance. His journey began at Pathward, formerly known as Crestmark, where he spent over a decade in various roles, including underwriting and new business development. During his tenure at Pathward, Trendell honed his expertise in providing flexible financial solutions to businesses in need.

Following his time at Pathward, Trendell held leadership positions at Great Lakes Business Credit and LaSalle Bank. These experiences allowed him to develop a deep understanding of the complexities and nuances of the commercial finance industry. Trendell's ability to navigate these intricacies and deliver results has earned him a reputation as a valuable asset in the field.

Advertisment

Leadership Beyond the Office

John Trendell's commitment to the commercial finance sector extends beyond his professional roles. He has been an active member of the Detroit Chapter of the Turnaround Management Association (TMA), serving as its immediate past president. In this capacity, Trendell has demonstrated his dedication to fostering the growth and development of the industry, as well as his ability to collaborate and lead effectively.

"John's extensive experience and leadership in the commercial finance industry make him an invaluable addition to our team," said Mick Goik, President of OCF. "We are excited to see the impact his expertise will have on our clients and the overall success of Oxford Commercial Finance."

Advertisment

A Promising Future at OCF

As John Trendell embarks on his new role at OCF, he brings with him a wealth of knowledge, experience, and a proven track record of success. Operating out of the Auburn Hills office, Trendell is poised to make significant contributions to the company's growth and continued success in the commercial finance industry.

With Trendell's appointment, OCF is well-positioned to provide its clients with the highest level of service and expertise. His ability to identify opportunities and develop innovative solutions will undoubtedly prove invaluable in today's rapidly evolving commercial finance landscape.

As Oxford Commercial Finance looks to the future, the addition of John Trendell to its team signals a strong commitment to excellence and a dedication to staying at the forefront of the industry. With his extensive experience and passion for the field, Trendell is eager to help OCF continue its tradition of success and deliver exceptional results for its clients.