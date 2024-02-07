Overflow Secures $20 Million to Expand Financial Solutions for Churches

Overflow, a firm specializing in financial solutions to amplify generosity, has successfully raised $20 million in a Series B funding round. The round was spearheaded by the Wesleyan Investment Foundation, a long-standing supporter of church finances for the past 78 years. The funds will be channeled into bolstering Overflow's range of offerings, with plans to launch spend management tools for churches, a concept likened to 'Brex for Churches'.

Overflow's Vision and Impact

Overflow's vision is to craft a comprehensive financial operating system tailored for the faith community and beyond. The platform began with a focus on stock donations, which have consistently shown a significantly higher average value compared to national average cash donations. Now, the platform has diversified its giving options, offering ACH, cards, and a variety of digital payment methods. This expansion has catered to the needs of over 240,000 users, with a goal to reach 1 million users. More than 450 organizations have recognized the value of Overflow's services, utilizing them to better manage their finances.

Practicing What They Preach

Overflow doesn't merely offer financial services; the company also embodies the generosity it promotes. A testament to this is Overflow's practice of tithing 10% of its revenue back into the organizations it serves, effectively contributing to their mission and supporting their operations.

Empowering Churches and Nonprofits

The alignment between the Wesleyan Investment Foundation and Overflow is more than just a financial partnership; it's a shared mission to empower churches and nonprofits. By providing these organizations with innovative financial solutions, they can better serve their communities and confront societal challenges head-on.