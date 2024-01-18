Young Australians Face Housing Crisis: A Personal Struggle in Perth In the sun-bleached city of Perth, a silent crisis is unfolding. Its young residents, like 26-year-old Cody, are grappling with an invisible foe – a housing crisis that is pushing them to the brink. Alongside her partner and friends, Cody has found herself in an unenviable predicament, unable to secure accommodation due to the city’s

Young Australians Face Housing Crisis: A Personal Struggle in Perth In the sun-bleached city of Perth, a silent crisis is unfolding. Its young residents, like 26-year-old Cody, are grappling with an invisible foe – a housing crisis that is pushing them to the brink. Alongside her partner and friends, Cody has found herself in an unenviable predicament, unable to secure accommodation due to the city’s

Indian Myna Spread Raises Concerns for Australia's Native Birds The tranquillity of Australia’s rural landscapes is being increasingly encroached upon by an unwelcome entrant – the Indian myna, also recognized as the common myna. The Invasive Species Council in Australia has sounded an alarm over the escalating spread of this bird species, considered among the world’s 100 worst invasive species by the World Conservation