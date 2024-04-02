Over Half of AISVN Teachers Agree to Resume Classes Amid Financial Crisis

At a pivotal meeting on Tuesday, more than 50% of the American International School Vietnam's (AISVN) educators have decided to return to teaching, marking a potential end to the recent halt in academic activities caused by a significant financial crisis. This decision comes after a tumultuous period of strikes initiated by the faculty over unpaid wages and benefits, casting uncertainty over the school's future.

Advertisment

Roots of the Crisis

AISVN, a prestigious institution in Ho Chi Minh City since 2006, found itself in hot water as it struggled to fulfill financial obligations to its staff, comprising 129 foreign and 26 Vietnamese teachers. Issues began surfacing last month, leading to the suspension of classes from March 18. By March 20, a staggering 85 teachers had resigned, driven by the school's inability to pay salaries and insurance. These financial troubles also affected the school's commitment to housing accommodations for its staff, further exacerbating the situation. The school's woes are compounded by its expensive tuition fees structure, designed to fund an International Baccalaureate program for over 1,200 students.

Efforts to Mitigate the Crisis

Advertisment

In response to the unfolding crisis, AISVN's management and the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training have been working tirelessly to find a resolution. A significant development occurred at a meeting with parents and city authorities, where Nguyen Thi Ut Em, the school's owner, requested a VND125 billion (~$5.3 million) lifeline from parents to keep the institution afloat. This plea was met with a mixed response, although a substantial number of parents have since contributed VND21.7 billion (~$920,000), indicating a willingness to support the school's immediate financial needs. This funding is crucial for covering the unpaid salaries of teachers, who have not received payment since January.

Future Implications

The current crisis at AISVN highlights the fragile financial structures underpinning some private educational institutions, despite charging hefty tuition fees. The resolution of this crisis, with over half of the school's teachers agreeing to return, offers a glimmer of hope for the students' educational continuity. However, the school's ability to enroll students for the academic year 2024-2025 remains in jeopardy until it can demonstrate financial stability and a commitment to its staff and students. This situation serves as a critical lesson for educational institutions in managing finances and fulfilling obligations to ensure the sustainability of high-quality education.