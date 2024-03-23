Over $324 Million Federal Aid Fuels Guam's Recovery from Typhoon Mawar

More than 10 months following the devastating impact of Typhoon Mawar on Guam, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) have provided a lifeline to the affected residents. With over $324 million in federal assistance allocated, the path to recovery is underway for the island community.

Unprecedented Support in the Aftermath

In the wake of Typhoon Mawar, the strongest typhoon to hit Guam in two decades, a significant financial response was mobilized to assist the survivors. The combined efforts of FEMA and the SBA have been crucial in this recovery process. FEMA's direct disaster assistance and the SBA's low-interest disaster loans have collectively infused more than $324 million into the local economy, aiding in the reconstruction and rehabilitation of the community. This financial support has been instrumental in helping residents and businesses rebuild their lives and livelihoods after the disaster.

Comprehensive Aid for Diverse Needs

The SBA has played a pivotal role by approving over $253 million in low-interest disaster loans, making it the primary source of federal disaster recovery funding for Guam. These loans have been disbursed to businesses, private non-profit organizations, homeowners, and renters affected by Typhoon Mawar. Specifically, 2,342 disaster loans amounting to nearly $210.1 million have been approved for homeowners and renters, while 240 loans totaling more than $40 million have been granted to businesses and non-profits. On the other hand, FEMA has provided over $70 million in federal awards through its Individuals and Households Program to more than 19,000 homeowners and renters, offering a much-needed financial cushion that does not require repayment.

The Road Ahead

As Guam continues to recover from the ravages of Typhoon Mawar, the substantial federal assistance provided by FEMA and the SBA is a testament to the commitment towards the island's rehabilitation. The closing of the application period on July 28, 2023, marks a significant milestone in the recovery journey, but the support does not end here. Survivors are encouraged to stay in touch with FEMA for updates on their applications or for further assistance. The road to recovery may be long, but with continued support and resilience, Guam is steadily making strides towards rebuilding a stronger and more resilient community.