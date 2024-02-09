OTP Group Sells Romanian Operations to Banca Transilvania for €347.5 Million

In a deal that redefines the Romanian banking landscape, OTP Group has agreed to sell its entire stake in OTP Bank Romania, including all subsidiaries, to Banca Transilvania for a sum of EUR 347.5 million. This strategic divestment marks the complete withdrawal of OTP Group from the Romanian banking market, a presence that spans two decades.

A Milestone Transaction

The sale of OTP Bank Romania, with its significant customer base and network of 96 branches, positions Banca Transilvania as the undisputed leader in the Romanian and South-Eastern European banking sector. Boasting over 4 million customers and a vast branch network, Banca Transilvania is poised to consolidate its market share further with this acquisition.

CMS, an international law firm, played a pivotal role in facilitating this transaction. Providing comprehensive legal advice to OTP Group, the firm covered all aspects of the deal, from due diligence to drafting and finalizing the necessary documents. The CMS advisory team, led by partners with expertise in various legal domains, included more than ten lawyers from different specializations.

A Legacy Continued

Expressing satisfaction in supporting OTP Group's strategic divestment, CMS expressed confidence in Banca Transilvania's ability to carry forward the legacy in Romania. The closure of the deal is expected in the forthcoming months, contingent upon regulatory approvals, which CMS will continue to assist with.

A New Chapter in Romanian Banking

This acquisition of OTP Bank Romania and its leasing and asset management companies marks the fourth bank acquired by Banca Transilvania in a decade. With this move, Banca Transilvania's market share is set to approach 23%, solidifying its position as the number one bank in Romania.

For OTP Group, the largest bank in Hungary, this sale represents a strategic decision to exit the Romanian market. Unable to grow through the acquisition of other banks and faced with the prospect of costly organic growth, OTP Group has chosen to divest its Romanian operations.

The deal, finalized after months of negotiation, sees Banca Transilvania paying a multiple of 0.75 times OTP Bank's net assets. This acquisition is expected to significantly impact the banking landscape in Romania, as Banca Transilvania prepares to commence the legal and operational merger with OTP Bank Romania once regulatory approvals are obtained.

While OTP Group's brand name will temporarily remain in place until the merger is completed, the sale will not affect OTP Bank's clients in Romania. Currently serving close to 420,000 retail customers and over 22,000 corporate SME customers, OTP Bank's operations will continue under the stewardship of Banca Transilvania.

As the final touches are put on this landmark deal, the Romanian banking sector braces itself for a new chapter, one that promises growth, consolidation, and a renewed commitment to serving customers' needs.