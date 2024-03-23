Osun Monarch Urges Rich Nigerians to End Dollar Hoarding and Strengthen Economy

Amidst Nigeria's fluctuating economic landscape, Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi, has pinpointed wealthy Nigerians hoarding dollars as a significant factor driving the naira's devaluation. In a recent statement, Oba Akanbi called upon these individuals to exhibit patriotism by releasing their foreign currency holdings into the market, a move he believes would mitigate the rampant inflation and stabilize the economy.

Advertisment

Root of Economic Hardship

Oba Akanbi's assertion highlights the artificial scarcity of dollars, exacerbated by hoarding practices, as a prime contributor to the naira's depreciation. By limiting the availability of the dollar, these actions have inadvertently fueled exchange rate volatility and inflation, placing additional burdens on the average Nigerian. The monarch's plea underscores the urgency of redirecting hoarded assets back into circulation to ease economic strains.

Patriotism Over Profit

Advertisment

Emphasizing the power of collective action, Oba Akanbi has taken the lead by liquidating his own dollar reserves, setting a precedent for others to follow. His appeal to nationalistic sentiments is a call to shift from self-serving behaviors towards policies that benefit the broader population. The encouragement to support locally made products further aligns with this vision, aiming to bolster Nigeria's self-sufficiency and economic resilience.

Implications for Nigeria's Economy

The monarch's stance presents a critical examination of the behaviors contributing to Nigeria's economic challenges. By advocating for the mobilization of private dollar reserves, there's potential not just for immediate relief but for long-term stability. This initiative, coupled with increased patronage of domestic goods, could significantly reduce reliance on imports, strengthen the naira, and promote sustainable growth. However, the effectiveness of these measures will largely depend on the collective response of Nigeria's affluent and their willingness to prioritize national welfare over individual gains.