Osool and Bakheet Investment Company Secures SAR 50 Million Sharia-Compliant Financing

In a significant financial move, Osool and Bakheet Investment Company has secured a Sharia-compliant financing deal worth SAR 50 million from Banque Saudi Fransi. The financing agreement, which extends over a period of 180 days, is set to sunset on 31 May 2024. Announced through an official bourse statement, this agreement signifies the company’s commitment to fund its ongoing and prospective operations in a manner that aligns with Islamic financial principles.

Financing to Fuel Future Growth

The purpose of this substantial loan is twofold. Primarily, the funds will be directed towards financing the company’s current and future operations, ensuring a steady flow of capital for its ambitious growth plans. Furthermore, the financing will augment Osool and Bakheet Investment’s working capital, thus bolstering the company’s financial health and operational efficiency.

Shifting towards Sharia-Compliant Financing

Notably, this agreement is more than a mere financial transaction. It reflects the company’s strategic shift towards adopting Sharia-compliant financing arrangements, a move that resonates with the increasing global trend of ethical and socially responsible investing. The financing, secured by a promissory note, will also be used to issue Islamic payment guarantee letters, further cementing the company’s commitment to Sharia-compliant business practices.

A New Chapter after Board Reshuffle

This financial development comes on the heels of a significant corporate reshuffle that occurred last November. Abdulwahab Albetari, the erstwhile Chairman of the company’s board, stepped down from his role, marking a new chapter in the company’s corporate journey. The new funding arrangement, therefore, serves as a testament to the company’s resilience and its determination to forge ahead with its strategic objectives.