en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Osool and Bakheet Investment Company Secures SAR 50 Million Sharia-Compliant Financing

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:09 am EST
Osool and Bakheet Investment Company Secures SAR 50 Million Sharia-Compliant Financing

In a significant financial move, Osool and Bakheet Investment Company has secured a Sharia-compliant financing deal worth SAR 50 million from Banque Saudi Fransi. The financing agreement, which extends over a period of 180 days, is set to sunset on 31 May 2024. Announced through an official bourse statement, this agreement signifies the company’s commitment to fund its ongoing and prospective operations in a manner that aligns with Islamic financial principles.

Financing to Fuel Future Growth

The purpose of this substantial loan is twofold. Primarily, the funds will be directed towards financing the company’s current and future operations, ensuring a steady flow of capital for its ambitious growth plans. Furthermore, the financing will augment Osool and Bakheet Investment’s working capital, thus bolstering the company’s financial health and operational efficiency.

Shifting towards Sharia-Compliant Financing

Notably, this agreement is more than a mere financial transaction. It reflects the company’s strategic shift towards adopting Sharia-compliant financing arrangements, a move that resonates with the increasing global trend of ethical and socially responsible investing. The financing, secured by a promissory note, will also be used to issue Islamic payment guarantee letters, further cementing the company’s commitment to Sharia-compliant business practices.

A New Chapter after Board Reshuffle

This financial development comes on the heels of a significant corporate reshuffle that occurred last November. Abdulwahab Albetari, the erstwhile Chairman of the company’s board, stepped down from his role, marking a new chapter in the company’s corporate journey. The new funding arrangement, therefore, serves as a testament to the company’s resilience and its determination to forge ahead with its strategic objectives.

0
Business Finance Saudi Arabia
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
14 seconds ago
Canada Expands Procurements for Non-Emitting Electricity: A Nationwide Effort
Electricity grid operators across Canada are significantly expanding their procurement processes for non-emitting electricity sources. This shift forms part of a nationwide effort to ensure supply adequacy and meet aggressive carbon emissions reduction targets. Various provinces, including Ontario, Quebec, British Columbia, and Alberta, are seeking increased electricity supply and storage from private developers to meet
Canada Expands Procurements for Non-Emitting Electricity: A Nationwide Effort
Asian Institute for Event Management Launches Pioneering Institute in Kolkata, Promises Cost-Neutral Education
48 seconds ago
Asian Institute for Event Management Launches Pioneering Institute in Kolkata, Promises Cost-Neutral Education
Walmart Dives into Affordable Fine Jewelry Market Amid Inflation
1 min ago
Walmart Dives into Affordable Fine Jewelry Market Amid Inflation
Impressive Rise in CanadaBis Capital's Stock: An Insight Into the Company's High ROE
23 seconds ago
Impressive Rise in CanadaBis Capital's Stock: An Insight Into the Company's High ROE
Generative AI takes Center Stage at National Retail Federation's Big Show 2024
37 seconds ago
Generative AI takes Center Stage at National Retail Federation's Big Show 2024
Tesla Shareholders Call for New Incentive Package for CEO Elon Musk
37 seconds ago
Tesla Shareholders Call for New Incentive Package for CEO Elon Musk
Latest Headlines
World News
U.S. Constitution and Political Crises: A Thorough Critique and Counterargument
11 seconds
U.S. Constitution and Political Crises: A Thorough Critique and Counterargument
Sebastian Ofner: From World No. 193 to 37 - A Tale of Determination and Resilience
26 seconds
Sebastian Ofner: From World No. 193 to 37 - A Tale of Determination and Resilience
Bob Brunkhorst Declares Candidacy for Bremer County Board of Supervisors
34 seconds
Bob Brunkhorst Declares Candidacy for Bremer County Board of Supervisors
5150 Triathlon CamSur: A Triumphant Return to the Ironman Calendar
45 seconds
5150 Triathlon CamSur: A Triumphant Return to the Ironman Calendar
Canada's Ambiguous Stance on South Africa's Genocide Case against Israel
47 seconds
Canada's Ambiguous Stance on South Africa's Genocide Case against Israel
Mama Joy: South Africa's Superfan's Viral Journey to Africa Cup of Nations
49 seconds
Mama Joy: South Africa's Superfan's Viral Journey to Africa Cup of Nations
Reframing Home Cleaning Habits: Health Over Aesthetics
52 seconds
Reframing Home Cleaning Habits: Health Over Aesthetics
President's Visit and Meghalaya Games: A Historic Moment for Meghalaya
59 seconds
President's Visit and Meghalaya Games: A Historic Moment for Meghalaya
Shashi Naidoo: A Storm in the Social Media Teacup Over Israel-Palestine Views
1 min
Shashi Naidoo: A Storm in the Social Media Teacup Over Israel-Palestine Views
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
2 mins
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
7 mins
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
30 mins
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
59 mins
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
2 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
3 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
3 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
3 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
5 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app