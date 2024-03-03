OSK Ventures International Bhd Reports Thriving FY2023 with New Investments and Strategic Fintech Collaboration

OSK Ventures International Bhd (OSKVI), a notable private equity firm, has recently announced its financial results for the fourth quarter (4Q2023) and the full fiscal year ended December 31, 2023. Despite prevailing market challenges, the company has achieved a significant 32% increase in income, reaching US$6.5 million (RM30.8 million) for FY2023 compared to US$4.93 million (RM23.4 million) in FY2022. This financial growth is accompanied by a remarkable profit after tax amounting to RM23.9 million.

Advertisment

Growth Amidst Adversity

Amelia Ong, CEO of OSKVI, attributes this financial success to the resilience of their investment methodology and the robustness of their portfolio companies. The company's strategic expansion into innovative companies within the private markets has been fruitful. With a keen focus on venture equity and venture debt, OSKVI has managed to capitalize on the growing interest in alternative assets, ensuring steady growth across its venture capital segments despite the challenging market conditions.

Expanding Portfolio and Strategic Collaborations

Advertisment

In FY2023, OSKVI has welcomed five new transactions into its private investment portfolio, focusing on sectors such as enterprise tech, fintech, and e-commerce. Furthermore, the firm celebrated a successful exit from one of its portfolio companies. Currently, OSKVI boasts a portfolio of 37 companies and is in the process of launching a new fund. Additionally, a significant development has been OSKVI's recent strategic collaboration with the Singapore Fintech Association (SFA) through Project Tapir. This partnership aims to facilitate the entry of Singapore fintechs into the Malaysian business landscape, presenting an invaluable expansion opportunity for businesses in both regions.

Looking Ahead

As OSKVI continues to navigate through the evolving market landscape, its strategic investments and partnerships underscore its commitment to fostering innovation and growth within the private equity sector. The collaboration with SFA through Project Tapir is particularly noteworthy, as it not only enhances OSKVI's portfolio but also strengthens the fintech ecosystem across Malaysia and Singapore. With such initiatives, OSKVI is well-positioned to continue its trajectory of growth and success in the coming years.