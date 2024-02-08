Ornua's January PPI Dip Amidst Rising Global Dairy Trade Index

Ornua's January PPI Dip Amidst a Rising Global Dairy Trade Index

Advertisment

In the ever-shifting landscape of dairy commodities, Ornua, Ireland's renowned agri-food cooperative, reported a slight dip in its Purchase Price Index (PPI) for January 2024. The PPI, a barometer for market conditions, settled at 125.1, a modest descent from December 2023's 125.5. Despite this slip, the farmgate milk price—the monetary lifeblood for farmers—remains steady at 35.3 cents per liter, excluding VAT, and incorporates estimated member co-op processing costs of 7.5 cents per liter.

Seasonal Lull and Value Payment

Ornua attributes the January PPI reduction to the seasonally quieter market demand during this period. However, the cooperative announced a value payment of €0.2 million to its member co-ops, accounting for 1.2% of gross purchases for the month. This gesture highlights Ornua's commitment to its members and the broader dairy community.

Advertisment

Global Dairy Trade Index: A Contrasting Narrative

Contrastingly, the Global Dairy Trade (GDT) index experienced a significant surge of 4.2% during its latest auction on February 6, 2024. This marks the highest index point since December 2022, with notable price hikes in key dairy commodities such as butter, cheddar, skimmed milk powder, whole milk powder, and anhydrous milk fat. Butter led the gains with an impressive over 10% increase in price, while mozzarella was the only product to buck the trend, decreasing by 1.8% yet still priced at a hefty €3,500 per ton at the close of trading.

A Tale of Two Indices

The GDT price index has increased by 4.2%, marking the fifth consecutive increase and signaling a positive trend in the global dairy trade index for February 2024. While Ornua's PPI dipped, the GDT index rise may offer a silver lining for dairy farmers worldwide, as analysts expect this jump in wholesale dairy values to lift UK farmgate milk prices. The increase in cheese values at the GDT auction could potentially lead to an increase of about 1-2p/litre for cheese suppliers.

As the dairy industry navigates the complexities of market indices and global demand, it remains crucial to protect the image of dairy and promote its products effectively to secure the sector's future. The intricate dance between Ornua's PPI and the GDT index serves as a reminder of the delicate balance within the global dairy market and the resilience of those who contribute to its rich tapestry.