Orion Corporation Rewards Employees with 150,118 B Shares, Strengthens Incentive Plan

Orion Corporation, a leading Finnish pharmaceutical company, has executed a significant share transfer, rewarding its employees with 150,118 own B shares on March 1, 2024. This move is part of the company's Share-based Incentive Plan for the earning period of 2021-2023, aimed at motivating and retaining key personnel.

Share-based Incentive Plan Execution

In line with the Board of Directors' decision and the authorization of the Annual General Meeting held on March 23, 2022, Orion Corporation has transferred these shares to the beneficiaries of its incentive plan. Each share was transferred at a price of EUR 36.4279, based on the volume-weighted average quotation of Orion Corporation B share on the transfer date, summing up to a total transaction price of EUR 5,468,483.49. This strategic move underscores the company's commitment to recognizing and rewarding the contributions of its employees towards achieving its business goals.

Impact on Orion's Shareholding Structure

Following this transaction, Orion Corporation's total own B shares amount to 632,855. This action not only reflects the company's dedication to its employees but also impacts its shareholding structure. By redistributing shares within the company, Orion strengthens its equity base and further aligns the interests of its employees with those of its shareholders. Such initiatives are vital for fostering a culture of ownership among staff, potentially leading to enhanced performance and corporate governance.

Orion's Strategic Outlook and Shareholder Value

Orion Corporation's robust incentive plan and its recent share transfer are integral to the company's broader strategy of investing in its people and sustaining a competitive edge in the pharmaceutical industry. With a net sales figure of EUR 1,190 million in 2023 and a workforce of approximately 3,600 employees, Orion continues to focus on oncology, pain management, and other core therapy areas in its pharmaceutical R&D efforts. The company's commitment to rewarding employee performance with share-based incentives not only motivates its workforce but also potentially enhances shareholder value through improved company performance.

As Orion Corporation advances, its strategic initiatives such as the Share-based Incentive Plan are set to play a pivotal role in its journey towards achieving long-term success and building well-being globally. The alignment of employee incentives with company performance underscores Orion's forward-thinking approach to corporate governance and human resource management, promising a future where both employees and shareholders alike share in the company's success.