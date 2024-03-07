Oregon Man Wins $1 Million in Keno, Takes Home $680,000 After Taxes

John Exley, a 60-year-old from North Bonneville, Washington, experienced the rare fortune of winning $1 million in a 10-spot Keno game at an Oregon City Safeway on December 23. However, after state and federal taxes were applied, Exley's take-home amount was reduced to $680,000, shedding light on the substantial impact of taxes on lottery winnings.

Unexpected Win Amidst High Odds

The Keno game, similar to a lottery, challenges players to match numbers drawn at random. Exley played a 10-spot game, requiring him to match all ten numbers drawn between 1-80. The odds of achieving this are about one in eight million, making his win a highly rare event. The last recorded 10-spot win was nearly 25 years ago, highlighting the extraordinary nature of Exley's victory. He also opted for the Special Keno gameplay option, which was pivotal in securing his million-dollar prize.

Tax Implications on Lottery Winnings

While Exley's win was monumental, the reality of state and federal taxes quickly set in. The Oregon Lottery automatically withholds an 8% state tax on all prizes over $1,500, alongside a 24% federal tax on non-video lottery prizes exceeding $5,000. Consequently, Exley was required to pay $80,000 in state taxes and $240,000 in federal taxes, amounting to a total deduction of $320,000 from his winnings. This scenario underscores the significant financial impact taxes have on lottery prizes, leaving winners with a considerably reduced take-home amount.

Insights into Keno's Popularity and the Rarity of Wins

Keno's design includes 80 numbered spots, with 20 being randomly selected in each game. Players win by matching their chosen spots with those drawn, and the amount won depends on the number of spots chosen and matched. Despite the availability of this game every four minutes, with the option to play up to 100 games consecutively, the 10-spot game is not a popular choice among players due to its high odds. According to Tina Erickson, Oregon Lottery's product manager, the four and eight-spot games are more favored, making Exley's choice and subsequent win all the more exceptional.

The story of John Exley's Keno win serves as a vivid reminder of the thrill and unpredictability of lottery games, as well as the substantial impact taxes can have on winnings. While the allure of a big win continues to draw players in, Exley's experience highlights the rare joy of victory tempered by the financial realities of substantial tax deductions. As lottery enthusiasts continue to chase their dreams, Exley's story stands as a testament to the unpredictable nature of luck and the certainty of taxes.