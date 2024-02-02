Orange Bank & Trust Co. Strengthens Presence in Westchester County with New Yonkers Branch

Orange Bank & Trust Co., a staple in the financial sector, continues to solidify its presence in Westchester County with a new branch opening at 1969 Central Park Ave., Yonkers, New York. This marks the bank's sixth office in the Westchester area, underscoring its commitment to providing more local banking options and serving a growing client base.

Unfolding a Strategic Expansion

The opening of this Yonkers branch is not a happenstance but a testament to the bank's continuous growth. It aligns with the strategic plan that Orange Bank & Trust Co. has been meticulously working on: enhancing services for clients in Westchester County and the greater Hudson Valley area.

President's Pride in Progress

Michael Gilfeather, the President of Orange Bank & Trust Co., expressed pride in this expansion. He underscored that the new branch symbolizes the bank's ability to adapt and grow, and its unwavering dedication to providing superior banking services to its clients.

A Network of Branches

The bank's Westchester network now boasts branches in key locations such as Cortlandt Manor, Mamaroneck, Mount Pleasant, Mount Vernon, and White Plains. Beyond Westchester, Orange Bank & Trust Co.'s reach extends to its headquarters in Middletown and additional locations in Orange County, Rockland County, and the Bronx. This network not only signifies a physical presence but also the bank's commitment to its customers and the communities it serves.

In conclusion, Orange Bank & Trust Co.'s new branch in Yonkers is a clear indicator of its steady growth and strategic expansion. The bank continues to enhance its services and foster trust among its clients, reinforcing its position as a reliable banking partner in Westchester County and beyond.