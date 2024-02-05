OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. Celebrates Financial Triumphs in 2023

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc., the parent company of OptimumBank, has reported a stellar financial year for 2023, underpinned by strategic planning, clear performance objectives, and effective leadership. The bank ended the year with a net income of $13,808,107 before credit loss and tax expenses, and a commendable $7,254,285 after those expenditures. These figures, unaudited and not consolidated with its holding company, yet paint a robust picture of the bank's financial health.

A Year of Significant Growth

As of December 31, 2023, OptimumBank had shareholder equity of $70 million, marking a testament to its prudent financial management. The bank reported a significant asset growth of 35.53%, totaling a whopping $791,052,397, compared to the previous year. Alongside this, its loan portfolio saw an even more impressive increase of 40.69%, amounting to $680,069,842.

Raising the Lending Limits

In the wake of its financial success, the bank has expanded its lending limits. The secured lending limit is now at $18,749,670, and the unsecured lending limit has risen to $11,249,802. These measures not only bolster the bank's financial clout but also enable it to serve a broader range of customer needs.

Strategic Planning and Community Outreach

Chairman Moishe Gubin attributed the bank's success to its effective strategic planning and leadership. He highlighted the initiation of a national SBA lending program, projected to hit $50 million in closings during 2024. The bank has also provided approximately $20 million in accounts receivable credit lines to Skilled Nursing Facilities. Gubin also underscored the bank's strong relationships with business customers and its influential community outreach in South Florida.

About OptimumBank Holdings, Inc.

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. offers a wide range of banking services. The company operates via banking offices in Broward County and manages foreclosed real estate. Their success story serves as a shining example of strategic financial management coupled with community engagement.

In the light of a successful financial year, OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. looks forward to a promising future. However, a forward-looking statement disclaimer, accompanying the press release, cautions that future results may differ from those predicted due to various risks and unpredictable factors.