Education

Optimizing Your Tax Bill: Understanding Tax Deductions and Credits

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 12, 2024 at 4:42 pm EST
Optimizing Your Tax Bill: Understanding Tax Deductions and Credits

Tax bills can be daunting, especially when you’re not well-versed in the ins and outs of tax deductions and credits. These financial levers, when properly understood and utilized, can significantly optimize your tax bill. With life changes and varying income levels affecting eligibility, it’s critical to grasp how these elements work.

Deductions: Reducing Taxable Income

In 2023, individual taxpayers can claim a standard deduction of $13,850, effectively reducing a single filer’s taxable income from $65,000 to $51,150, and potentially saving $3,047 in taxes. Deductions fall into two categories: ‘above the line,’ deducted from income before the calculation of adjusted gross income (AGI) and claimable without itemizing, and ‘below the line,’ deducted from AGI to determine taxable income. Popular deductions include educator expenses, health savings account (HSA) contributions, and student loan interest.

Itemized Deductions: A Calculated Approach

Itemized deductions may offer a larger tax break but require careful evaluation and calculations. The aim is to ensure they provide more significant savings than the standard deduction. Changes in IRS rules and the impact of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 have influenced how taxpayers decide whether to itemize deductions or take the standard deduction for the 2023 tax year.

Tax Credits: Directly Reducing Tax Liability

Tax credits differ from deductions as they provide a dollar-for-dollar reduction in tax owed. They can be refundable, partially refundable, or nonrefundable, depending on whether they result in a refund greater than the amount of tax paid. Renowned credits include the earned income tax credit (EITC) and the American Opportunity Tax Credit.

Tax planning professionals often recommend taxpayers to monitor life events and purchases that may affect their eligibility for certain credits and deductions. These include having children, pursuing education, or making energy-efficient home improvements. Regardless of whether you’re a small business owner or an individual taxpayer, understanding tax deductions and credits can significantly impact your tax bill.

Education Finance
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to get certified by some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

