Optimal Blue Report Shows Decrease in Mortgage Rates and Rise in Refinance Volumes

Optimal Blue, a prominent player in mortgage secondary marketing technology, has unveiled its latest Originations Market Monitor report. The report offers an in-depth analysis of mortgage origination data leading up to December. Drawing from the comprehensive data provided by the Optimal Blue Product, Pricing, and Eligibility engine (PPE), the report highlights a significant reduction in mortgage rates in December, opening up the potential for further cuts in the upcoming year.

Surge in Refinance Volume amidst Decreased Rates

One of the key findings of the report is the 43% increase in rate/term refinance volume on a month-over-month basis. This hike marks the highest refinance share since April 2022, a phenomenon largely attributed to the reduction in rates. Despite this rise in refinance volumes, the report noted a 23% decline in purchase lending locks.

Significant Rise in VA and FHA Refinance Volumes

The report also sheds light on a notable increase in VA Interest Rate Reduction Refinance Loans (IRRRLs). This surge has contributed to the highest VA volume market share gain observed in December. Moreover, FHA refinance volumes witnessed an upswing, while the total FHA volume experienced a decrease.

GSE-Eligible Share and Nonconforming Volumes

The GSE-eligible share saw a moderate increase during this period, whereas the nonconforming volume, which includes both jumbo and non-QM loans, took a downward turn. The ARM share of locks also reflected a diminishing consumer interest, dropping to 5.2%.

Future Predictions and Current Trends

The report also made observations on various aspects of the mortgage industry. The 30-year conforming rate, along with rates for jumbo, FHA, and VA loans, all showed a declining trend. The mortgage-to-Treasury spread remained high, suggesting the potential for additional mortgage rate reductions in the future. Furthermore, the average credit score for rate/term refinance borrowers decreased, while scores for purchase and cash-out refinance witnessed an increase. The report concluded with a minor increase in average loan amounts and a slight drop in average purchase prices.