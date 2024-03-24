OPS Mulls Legal Action Against Banks Over $7bn Forex Application Snubs, CBN Audits Urged

Following the Central Bank of Nigeria's (CBN) announcement that it has cleared all valid foreign exchange backlogs, members of the Organised Private Sector of Nigeria (OPSN) are disputing the claim, citing unaddressed forex requests with commercial banks. The OPSN's discontent has prompted considerations for legal action and calls for a comprehensive audit of the CBN's forex backlog payments, highlighting ongoing tension between Nigeria's private sector and financial institutions.

Forex Controversy Brews

The recent statement by the CBN's Acting Director of Corporate Communications, Mrs. Sidi Ali, declared the clearance of the forex backlog, a move intended to stabilize the exchange rate and boost economic confidence. However, the OPSN's response, voiced by figures such as the National Vice President of the Nigerian Association of Small Scale Industrialists, Segun Kuti-George, challenges the transparency and completeness of this clearance. Allegations of unmet and uncommunicated forex requests suggest discrepancies in the CBN's process, fueling frustrations among business owners with significant capital tied up in unresolved forex applications.

Legal Implications and Sector Responses

Amidst these unresolved issues, the possibility of legal action against banks by affected businesses looms, aiming to compel clarity and action from the CBN. This potential legal battle underscores the broader challenges within Nigeria's forex market, including the criteria for valid requests and the communication breakdown between banks, businesses, and the CBN. The OPSN's stance, supported by entities like NACCIMA, emphasizes the urgent need for a transparent resolution to restore trust and facilitate smoother forex transactions for Nigeria's private sector.

Looking Forward: Stability or Strife?

The dispute over forex backlogs and the ensuing threat of legal action highlight critical concerns about Nigeria's economic management and the operational challenges facing its private sector. As the CBN and the Ministry of Trade and Industry consider responses, the focus is on crafting solutions that address the OPSN's grievances and prevent further escalation. The outcome of this controversy could significantly impact Nigeria's economic stability, investor confidence, and the overall health of its private sector, marking a pivotal moment for policy transparency and financial governance.