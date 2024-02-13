Opposition Questions Government's Handling of BPL Fuel Surcharge Funds

The Opposition in the Bahamas is raising questions about the government's handling of funds collected from the increase in the Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) fuel surcharge. Despite the dramatic hike in the fuel charge, it appears that little of the revenue generated has been used to pay down BPL's debt to the government.

Advertisment

The Fuel Surcharge Increase

In a controversial move, BPL raised its fuel charge by up to 163 percent. The increase was intended to help the utility pay off a $110 million loan from the government. However, nine months after the hike, BPL's indebtedness to the Central Government has remained virtually unchanged, according to the recent Public Debt Statistical Bulletin report.

Lack of Transparency

Advertisment

Former finance minister and current Opposition Shadow Finance Minister Kwasi Thompson is calling on the government to explain where the funds have gone. He has expressed concern over the lack of transparency regarding the use of these funds and why details of the loan transaction have not been disclosed.

Questions About Deutsche Bank Loan

Adding to the controversy is the $249 million line of credit that BPL secured from Deutsche Bank. The government has not disclosed the terms and conditions of this loan or where the proceeds have gone. This lack of transparency has raised concerns that the funds may not be used in the best interests of the Bahamian people.

The Opposition is demanding answers from the government. Thompson has called on the Prime Minister to make a full and transparent disclosure of the use of the funds generated by the fuel surcharge increase and the terms of the Deutsche Bank loan. Until then, the public is left to wonder where the money is going and why the BPL's debt to the government remains unchanged.

Shadow Finance Minister Kwasi Thompson: "The Bahamian people deserve to know where their money is going. The government must be transparent and accountable in its handling of public funds. The lack of transparency in this matter is unacceptable, and we will continue to press for answers."