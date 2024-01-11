en English
Business

Oportun Offers Restricted Stock Units to New Employees as Part of Inducement Plan

By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:42 am EST
Oportun Offers Restricted Stock Units to New Employees as Part of Inducement Plan

Oportun, a fintech front-runner specializing in intelligent borrowing, savings, and budgeting tools, has taken a significant stride in employee induction. It has announced the issuance of restricted stock units (RSUs) to new recruits as part of their 2021 Inducement Equity Incentive Plan. This move is seen as the company’s robust effort to attract and retain top talent while sharing the company’s success with its employees.

A Beneficial Employee Induction Strategy

On September 10, 2023, Oportun granted 165,887 RSUs to five new employees, followed by another grant of 41,709 RSUs to 16 new employees on December 10, 2023. These grants, making a total of 207,596 RSUs, are vested over a four-year term. The structure of the vesting process is such that 25% of the RSUs are vested on the one-year anniversary from the grant date, with the remainder vesting quarterly over the next three years. This arrangement, however, is contingent on the employees’ continued service with the company. Through this move, Oportun is not only offering a lucrative incentive for new employees but also fostering a culture of ownership and commitment.

Oportun’s Impactful Mission

Known for its mission-driven approach, Oportun aims to assist its 2.1 million members in realizing their financial aspirations. The company has reportedly provided over $17.2 billion in responsible credit, claiming that its members have saved more than $2.4 billion in interest and fees. This implies that Oportun’s members are saving an average of more than $1,800 annually. By providing intelligent financial tools, Oportun is playing a crucial role in empowering individuals and families to better their financial situations.

Looking Ahead

With the issuance of these RSUs, Oportun is demonstrating a commitment to its employees, which in turn, is likely to enhance their dedication and productivity. This strategy could potentially contribute to the company’s mission of providing intelligent, affordable financial tools to its members. Going forward, Oportun’s employee-centric approach coupled with its member-focused mission has the potential to drive the company’s continued growth and success.

Business Finance United States
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

