Business

OPKO Health Announces $200 Million Private Offering of Convertible Senior Notes

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:34 pm EST
OPKO Health Announces $200 Million Private Offering of Convertible Senior Notes

OPKO Health, Inc. has revealed the initiation of a private offering of $200 million aggregate principal amount of its Convertible Senior Notes due 2029. The Notes will be senior unsecured obligations of OPKO Health, paying semiannual interest and maturing on January 15, 2029. The initial purchaser is also granted an option to buy an additional $30 million aggregate principal amount of the Notes.

Interest From Affiliates

Certain entities affiliated with the company’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer have expressed an interest in purchasing approximately $70 million aggregate principal amount of the Convertible Senior Notes due 2029. This interest comes as part of a concurrent private placement. However, the offering of the Notes is not conditioned upon the closing of this private placement.

Use of Proceeds and Market Impact

OPKO Health plans to use a portion of the net proceeds from the offering to repurchase shares of its common stock and a fraction of its existing 4.50% Convertible Senior Notes due 2025. The company intends to use up to $50 million from the offering’s proceeds, coupled with cash on hand, for these repurchase actions. These activities could potentially influence the market price of the common stock and the Convertible Senior Notes.

Legal Considerations

The Notes and any shares of the common stock issuable upon conversion of the Notes have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933 and are being offered to qualified institutional buyers. The remaining proceeds from the offering will be utilized for general corporate purposes.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

