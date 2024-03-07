Ooredoo AGM 2023: Historic Dividend & MENA's Largest Tower Company Formation

Yesterday in Doha, Qatar, Ooredoo's Annual General Meeting (AGM) showcased a pivotal year for the telecommunications giant, with shareholders approving a noteworthy dividend and discussing the company's transformative strategic initiatives. Sheikh Faisal bin Thani Al Thani, chairman, outlined the company's journey towards becoming a smart telco, emphasizing operational efficiencies, strategic partnerships, and a historic agreement that positions Ooredoo at the forefront of the telecommunications industry in the MENA region.

Strategic Achievements and Financial Highlights

Ooredoo's disciplined strategy has navigated industry complexities, unlocking shareholder value and achieving a record net profit of QR3bn in 2023. This financial success was driven by a 2% revenue increase to QR23.2bn, attributed to strong performance in key markets, despite challenges in Qatar, Myanmar, and Palestine. With a focus on profitability, Ooredoo reported an EBITDA of QR9.7bn, up by 4% year-on-year, and expanded its customer base to over 156 million worldwide.

Board Appointments and Shareholder Decisions

The AGM also saw the appointment of new board members, representing a blend of continuity and fresh perspectives to steer Ooredoo's future endeavors. Shareholders approved the distribution of a cash dividend of QR0.55 per share, reflecting confidence in the company's financial health and strategic direction. Additionally, the sale of a portion of the company's assets, specifically telecommunications towers, was approved, marking a strategic move in Ooredoo's ongoing transformation.

Looking Ahead: Ooredoo's Strategic Vision

As Ooredoo pivots towards a future defined by innovation and strategic growth, the formation of the largest telecommunications tower company in the MENA region stands as a testament to its visionary approach. This, along with the establishment of a fintech holding company and a carrier-neutral data center platform, underscores Ooredoo's commitment to leading the digital transformation in telecommunications. With these strategic initiatives, Ooredoo is well-positioned to navigate the complexities of the global telecom landscape, promising exciting developments for its customers and shareholders alike.