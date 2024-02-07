Ontario's Senior Housing Crisis: Place Champlain Residents Face 17% Rent Hike

In an unexpected turn of events, the senior residents of Place Champlain, a non-profit housing corporation in Azilda, Ontario, are grappling with a 17% rent hike. The news has sparked anxiety and uncertainty among the community, many of whom depend on a limited Old Age Security pension.

A Sudden Increase

Tenant Yvonne Guy, who is beyond retirement age and still works two hours daily, expressed her shock and concern over the sudden financial burden. She, like other residents, was informed of the increase through a letter that cited expected reductions in municipal funding as the primary reason for the hike.

Disputed Claim

However, the city's manager of housing services, Cindi Briscoe, has disputed this claim. According to her, negotiations on funding have not yet commenced, making it premature to predict outcomes. While the city does not manage the building, it does subsidize rents for some tenants through a geared-to-income housing program.

Call for Transparency

Briscoe has urged the board of Place Champlain to communicate transparently with tenants about the building's finances. She also suggested that tenants struggling with the increase could apply for the city's subsidy program. Despite these assurances, tenants remain worried about potential future increases, especially in the absence of clear communication from the board.

About half of the units at Place Champlain are subsidized by the City of Greater Sudbury. Residents, like Guy, believed that living in a non-profit housing corporation would shield them from significant rent increases. Guy's predicament underscores the financial strain this hike places on the seniors in the housing complex, who are now left wondering how they will afford the rent in the coming months.