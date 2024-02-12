Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan and Chrys Capital to Acquire Healthium Medtech in Deal Worth Rs 6,000 Crore

In a significant development in the medical-device sector, Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan (OTPP) and Chrys Capital are set to acquire Healthium Medtech, a prominent manufacturer of surgical sutures worldwide. The deal is anticipated to be in the vicinity of Rs 6,000 crore, with major PE players like Blackstone, Bain Capital, and Carlyle Group vying for the prize.

A Deal Driven by Growth and Potential

Healthium's robust financial performance and strong position in the Indian surgical sutures market have made it an attractive target for potential buyers. The company has reported consistent revenue and profit growth, making it an appealing investment opportunity.

The sale, which could fetch a valuation between Rs 5,000 crore to Rs 6,000 crore, is being orchestrated by Apax Partners, the current owner, looking to capitalize on the high valuations in the medical-device sector.

A Global Player in Medical Devices

Healthium Medtech operates in 90 countries and specializes in surgical, post-surgical, and chronic care products. The company's extensive distribution network in domestic markets has been instrumental in its success.

In the last financial year, Healthium achieved a commendable revenue growth rate of 14.3%, with an operating margin of 28.4%. This impressive performance is attributed to volume growth, new product launches, and enhanced cost efficiency.

Strategic Divestment and Reduced Debt

In a strategic move during the last financial year, Healthium divested its UK-based urology business, Clini group, to KKR & Co. The sale resulted in substantial net proceeds and gains for the company.

As of September 30, 2023, Healthium's debt stood at a mere Rs 5.3 crore, reflecting the company's strong financial position and prudent management.

As the race for acquiring Healthium Medtech intensifies, the industry eagerly awaits the outcome of this high-stakes deal. The company's growth trajectory, coupled with the investment potential, ensures that this acquisition will be a landmark event in the medical-device sector.

The partnership between Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan and Chrys Capital, if successful, will create a formidable presence in the global medical-device market, further solidifying Healthium's position as a market leader.