Ontario Sunshine List 2023: Power Generation Execs Lead with Top Salaries Over $1 Million

The 2023 Ontario Sunshine List, spotlighting public sector employees earning above $100,000, notably features five Ontario Power Generation (OPG) executives among the top ten earners, signaling a significant representation of the energy sector at the highest echelons of public sector remuneration. Kenneth Hartwick, OPG's CEO, secures the pinnacle position with an impressive salary of $1.93 million, underscoring the lucrative compensation packages within Ontario's electricity Crown corporation.

Advertisment

Unveiling the List: A Deep Dive

This year's Sunshine List has swelled to 300,570 names, marking a substantial increase of over 30,000 from the previous year. Besides the OPG executives, the list also highlights top earners in healthcare and transportation, including the CEOs of the Hospital for Sick Children and the University Health Network, each earning around $850,000, and Phil Verster, Metrolinx president and CEO, with a salary of $838,097. The expansion of the list across diverse sectors like hospitals, municipalities, and post-secondary education reflects broader trends in public sector employment and compensation.

Public Sector Pay in the Spotlight

Advertisment

The Sunshine List, introduced by former Progressive Conservative premier Mike Harris in 1996, mandates public disclosures for employees earning over $100,000. Its steady growth over the years has sparked debates on the relevance of the $100,000 threshold, especially in the face of inflation and the ongoing affordability crisis. Despite differing opinions among political leaders, the list remains a critical tool for public accountability and transparency in salary disclosure.

Impact and Implications

The dominance of OPG executives on the Sunshine List not only highlights the competitive pay within the public energy sector but also raises questions about salary standards and equity across the public service. As discussions around salary disclosure continue, the Sunshine List serves as a focal point for debates on public sector compensation, transparency, and the balancing act between attracting talent and ensuring public accountability.