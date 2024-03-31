Ontario Power Generation Dominates 2023 Sunshine List: Executives Lead with Top Earnings

The release of Ontario's 2023 Sunshine List has shone a spotlight on the province's top public sector earners, with Ontario Power Generation (OPG) executives claiming five of the top ten spots. Kenneth Hartwick, CEO of OPG, topped the list with an impressive salary of $1.93 million, underlining the significant compensation within the public utility sector.

Advertisment

Top Earners in the Public Sector

Alongside Hartwick, other OPG executives, including Chief Strategy Officer Dominique Miniere and Chief Projects Officer Michael Martelli, earned nearly $1.2 million and nearly $1 million respectively. The list, which documents public sector employees earning over $100,000 annually, saw an increase to 300,570 names this year. Notably, the healthcare sector also featured prominently, with the presidents and CEOs of the Hospital for Sick Children and the University Health Network each earning around $850,000.

Sector-Wide Salary Insights

Advertisment

Caroline Mulroney, president of the Treasury Board, highlighted the significant growth in high-earning sectors, with hospitals, municipalities, services, and post-secondary sectors representing approximately 80% of the list's expansion. The University of Toronto alone had 17 professors or associate professors earning $500,000 or more. Premier Doug Ford and his chief of staff, Patrick Sackville, also made the list, earning $208,974 and $324,675, respectively, showcasing the wide range of salaries within the public sector.

Reflections on the Sunshine List

The Sunshine List, initiated by former Progressive Conservative premier Mike Harris in 1996, has consistently sparked debate over public sector salaries. With over 25,000 registered nurses included this year, and some earning over $300,000, the list raises questions about compensation equity across different sectors. As discussions continue on whether the $100,000 threshold should be adjusted for inflation, the Sunshine List remains a crucial tool for transparency in public sector compensation.