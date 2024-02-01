OneWater Marine Navigates Rough Waters: Q1 2024 Earnings and Outlook

In a recent earnings conference call, OneWater Marine, a leading boat retailer in the US, shared its fiscal first quarter 2024 results and strategic outlook. The company witnessed a 2% increase in same store sales growth, a noteworthy achievement given the 4% industry decline in the same quarter.

Performance Amidst Challenges

Despite flat unit sales and a growing consumer preference for larger boat offerings, OneWater Marine managed to maintain its financial performance. The company, however, cautioned about a resetting of boat margins, a trend expected to persist through the first half of the year, influenced by seasonal and model mix fluctuations.

Strategic Growth

OneWater Marine emphasized its strategy of organic growth and mergers and acquisitions (M&A), as the company navigates the challenge of transitioning back to historical trends in the post-COVID era. The company is now stronger, with a diversified product offering and a higher baseline compared to pre-COVID levels.

Financial Highlights

The company reported a slight 1% decrease in revenue to $364 million for Q1 2024. There were mixed results across new and pre-owned boat sales, services, parts, and other revenues. Finance and insurance revenue saw a decrease due to higher interest rates. Gross profit and margins declined due to normalization, while SG&A expenses increased. The net loss for the quarter amounted to $8 million.

However, OneWater Marine remains optimistic, expecting margins to stabilize and maintain its fiscal 2024 guidance. The company will continue to focus on organic growth and strategic M&A, as it seeks to navigate the waters of the industry amidst ongoing challenges.