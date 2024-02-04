One97 Communications Denies Speculated Anti-money Laundering Investigations

In a recent statement, One97 Communications Ltd (OCL), the parent company of payment giant Paytm, has categorically denied the existence of any investigation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) regarding anti-money laundering activities. The company, its associates, and notably, its founder and CEO, all fall under this denial, contradicting speculative media reports that have surfaced.

Cooperation with Authorities

OCL emphasized its historical stance of cooperation during investigations. The company has consistently been forthcoming with authorities in regards to inquiries into various merchants or users on its platforms. This is not an undisclosed fact, as it has been shared with stock exchanges in the past.

Commitment to Indian Laws

Furthermore, the company reiterated its unwavering commitment to adhere to Indian laws and regulations. The importance of regulatory orders is something OCL takes seriously, as emphasized in its statement.

Addressing Rumours and Ensuring Transparency

Addressing the swirling rumors regarding the recent actions taken by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) against Paytm Payments Bank Limited (PPBL), OCL clarified that these were part of the ongoing supervisory engagement and compliance processes. The company referred stakeholders to the official RBI press release dated January 31, 2024, for accurate information.

The company's statement comes in the interest of transparency and in an effort to protect its stakeholders from speculative and misleading reports. By doing so, it aims to safeguard the reputation of the company and its stakeholders.