ONE Gas Inc. to Report Q1 Earnings: Analysts Predict Earnings of $1.26 per Share

Tomorrow, ONE Gas Inc., a leading natural gas utility company, will unveil its quarterly earnings results, with analysts anticipating earnings of $1.26 per share. As of today, the company boasts a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, and a beta of 0.66.

ONE Gas recently declared a quarterly dividend of $0.66 per share, translating to a yield of 4.46%. This move reflects the company's commitment to rewarding its shareholders, despite facing a challenging operating environment.

A Mixed Bag of Analyst Opinions

Analysts have expressed varying views on ONE Gas, with two rating it as a sell. Among the skeptics is Ladenburg Thalmann, who initiated coverage on ONE Gas Inc. with a Neutral rating and a price target of $58.00. The analysis highlights the headwinds faced by the company, such as rising interest rates and operating expenses.

However, the analysis also acknowledges the potential for ONE Gas to recover costs through higher rates and more frequent rate filings. The company is looking to transition towards more comprehensive rate cases to stabilize and improve its financial performance.

A Solid Dividend Track Record

ONE Gas has been increasing its dividend for 10 years, boasting a dividend yield of 4.16%, which ranks in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. The consensus rating for ONE Gas is Reduce, with an average rating score of 1.83 based on no buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating.

Analysts have a consensus price target of $66.57 for ONE Gas, indicating a forecasted upside of 12.5% from its current price. However, earnings for ONE Gas are expected to decrease by 6.52% in the coming year.

Financial Health and Company Profile

Despite the challenges, ONE Gas has a sound financial structure, with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms. The company operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company, serving approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas.

The company's market capitalization is smaller compared to industry benchmarks, and it faces challenges in revenue growth, net margin, ROE, and ROA. However, its commitment to shareholder returns and its focus on a more comprehensive rate case strategy could help it navigate the current operating environment.

As ONE Gas prepares to release its quarterly earnings results, investors will be closely watching to see if the company can deliver on its promise to improve its financial performance and reward its shareholders.

