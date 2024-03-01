On Tap Credit Union Expands Leadership: New Directors to Drive Future Growth

GOLDEN, Colo.--March 1, 2024--On Tap Credit Union, a stalwart in personalized financial solutions since 1954, is gearing up for an exciting future by bolstering its leadership team with strategic appointments. With a keen eye on expansion and member service enhancement, the credit union has welcomed Nicole Zimmerman as Director of Marketing, Jamie Gaffney as Director of Business Services, and promoted Nathan Stumme to Director of Risk Management.

Strategic Leadership Reinforcement

Nicole Zimmerman brings a wealth of marketing acumen to On Tap, transitioning from a dynamic tenure in the start-up sector and prior extensive experience at iLending and Red Rocks Credit Union. Jamie Gaffney, with a history in business services and customer relationship building across various credit unions and commercial banking, steps in to lead business services. Nathan Stumme, ascending from within On Tap Credit Union, brings a solid background in risk management, compliance, and internal auditing from his previous roles across the banking industry.

Commitment to Member-Focused Growth

These leadership additions and promotion are part of On Tap Credit Union's strategic plan to enhance their service offerings and deepen their commitment to members' financial success. Each new director brings a unique set of skills and experiences that are aligned with the credit union's core values of trust, service, and community. Their roles are crucial in navigating the evolving financial landscape while ensuring the credit union remains a reliable and innovative partner to its members.

Looking Towards a Bright Future

With the credit union's strong foundation and the new directors' expertise, On Tap Credit Union is poised for significant growth and continued success in serving its community in Jefferson, Denver, Boulder, and Larimer counties. The leadership expansion reflects the credit union's readiness to tackle future challenges and opportunities in the financial sector, reinforcing its commitment to providing exceptional personalized financial solutions and services.

As On Tap Credit Union embarks on this new chapter, the enhanced leadership team is set to make significant contributions to the credit union's mission of empowering members on their financial journey. Their collective experience and dedication are instrumental in steering On Tap Credit Union towards a future marked by innovation, growth, and unparalleled member service.