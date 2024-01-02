en English
Business

On Holding AG Shows Resilience amid Stock Price Decrease

By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:16 pm EST


The Swiss athletic footwear giant, On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON), has witnessed a 3.54% drop in its stock price on December 29, 2024. The stock opened at $27.73, closed at $27.96, and fluctuated between $26.86 and $28.14 during the day, marking a notable shift in the company’s 52-week range of $16.54 to $37.08.

Impressive Growth amid Stock Price Decrease

Despite the recent dip, On Holding AG has shown remarkable resilience and growth over the past five years. The company has seen an impressive sales growth of 68.31% and an average annual earnings per share (EPS) growth of 64.71%. With a current workforce of 1701 employees, On Holding AG boasts a substantial market capitalization of $8.58 billion and a formidable annual sales figure of $1,281 million.

Financial Performance Indicators

The company’s gross margin stands at 52.77%, with an operating margin of 6.96% and a pretax margin of 6.37%. On Holding AG also maintains a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The company’s quick ratio, a key indicator of its ability to meet short-term liabilities, is recorded at 2.21. The price to sales ratio stands at 4.58 and the price to free cash flow is at a staggering 20926.75. The EPS for the trailing twelve months is noted at 0.28, with an expectation to reach 0.79 within the next year.

Looking at Institutional and Insider Ownerships

On Holding AG’s institutional and insider ownerships stand at 40.70% and 41.58% respectively, indicating a balanced mix of public and private stakes. The company’s 50-day Moving Average is $27.83, with a 200-day Moving Average at $29.65. Investors are keenly observing these key resistance and support levels.

Analysts’ Take on On Holding AG

Despite the recent drop, market analysts and firms predict a positive trajectory for On Holding AG. The company has been flagged as a top pick for 2024 by Baird, primarily due to its strong growth potential and reasonable valuation. Moreover, solid Q4 results are expected, and the upcoming ICR Conference is anticipated to offer bullish commentary. Additionally, strong demand for On’s key products has been reported by retailers such as Foot Locker, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Nordstrom.

Furthermore, the company’s recent quarterly earnings results outperformed analysts’ consensus estimates. This, coupled with a consensus price target of 35.83 and an increase in call options, indicates a moderate buy rating among analysts. This is testament to On Holding AG’s potential to bounce back from the recent setback and continue its upward trajectory.

Business Finance Stock Markets
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

