Omo Swap Joins Chainlink’s BUILD Incubation Program to Enhance Cross-Chain Capabilities

Omo Swap, a cross-chain decentralized finance (DeFi) platform developed by O3 Labs, has fully integrated with the Chainlink BUILD program, a strategic move aimed at accelerating development and bolstering cross-chain capabilities. This collaboration can be seen as a significant leap for Omo Swap, which currently offers a bridge and aggregator across six blockchains. The new partnership aligns the DeFi platform with Chainlink, a renowned player in the realm of decentralized oracle technology.
Chainlink's BUILD: A Gateway to Enhanced DeFi
The BUILD incubation program from Chainlink is poised to provide Omo Swap with enhanced access to its vast network, deep-seated expertise, and technical resources. The DeFi platform aims to leverage these resources to significantly improve its cross-chain bridging capabilities. Additionally, the collaboration will allow it to tap into the technologies of other projects within the BUILD program.
Omo Swap's innovation lies in its unique cross-chain swap model. Unlike other DeFi platforms, it avoids the need for liquidity pools, offering instead slippage-free bridges and aggregators connected to decentralized exchanges with deep liquidity pools.
Securing Real-time Market Data
Integration with Chainlink's decentralized oracle network will enable Omo Swap to securely connect to real-time market data. This functionality is a key aspect of maintaining the platform's reliability and competitive edge in the fast-paced world of decentralized finance.
Building Credibility and Attracting Investment
Furthermore, the partnership with Chainlink brings with it a certain degree of credibility for Omo Swap. This credibility factor could potentially attract more users and institutional investors, which would be a significant step in the growth and development of the platform.
The first initiative Omo Swap intends to undertake under the Chainlink BUILD program will focus on the Arbitrum ecosystem. This decision follows the recent move by the O3 Labs DAO to use resources allocated by the Arbitrum foundation to bring liquidity to DeFi and the Arbitrum ecosystem.