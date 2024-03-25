Ombudsmen Criticize ATO for Reviving Billions in Old Debts, Causing Australian Distress

Two federal ombudsmen have launched a critical review of the Australian Taxation Office (ATO), urging government agencies to adopt fairer practices in debt collection. Highlighting the distress caused by resurrecting old debts, the review calls for a more considerate approach, especially towards individuals facing financial hardships.

Background and Immediate Causes

The ATO has reactivated income tax debts previously deemed uneconomical to pursue, affecting over 1.8 million entities and surpassing $15 billion. This move has startled taxpayers, as debts, some over a decade old, have resurfaced with significant interest. The Commonwealth Ombudsman and Taxation Ombudsman's joint report emphasizes the need for agencies to minimize distress in their operational methods, criticizing the ATO's approach to very old debts and its treatment of financially strained individuals.

Impact on Taxpayers and Small Businesses

Tax Ombudsman Karen Payne noted an increase in complaints regarding historical and overstated debts. The pandemic had put a hold on $34 billion worth of small business debt, which the ATO is now actively pursuing. This has exacerbated the financial strain on small businesses and the self-employed, contributing to heightened anxiety and economic instability. The report also references the Australian National Audit Office's 2023 audit, which found the ATO's practice of not offsetting very small tax debts to be incorrect.

Recommendations and ATO's Response

In light of these issues, the report brings to the fore recommendations from a 2009 report that were not implemented, particularly regarding communication with taxpayers about debt decisions. In response, the ATO has halted the sending of debt letters and promised to review its communication strategies. While the ATO has shown willingness to waive interest on certain historical debts, this is determined on a case-by-case basis, leaving the broader issue of old debt collection practices unresolved. The joint report's observations extend beyond the ATO, serving as a lesson for all agencies involved in debt collection.

As the Australian community grapples with these revelations, the focus shifts to the federal government's next moves. Will it heed the call for fairer debt collection practices, or will Australians continue to bear the brunt of decades-old financial decisions? The ombudsmen's review offers a critical opportunity for systemic change, ensuring that empathy and fairness underpin future government actions on debt collection.