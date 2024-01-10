en English
Business

Old Bridge Mutual Fund Debuts with Focused Equity Fund: A Return of Kenneth Andrade

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:41 am EST
Old Bridge Mutual Fund Debuts with Focused Equity Fund: A Return of Kenneth Andrade

Old Bridge Mutual Fund has marked its entry into the mutual fund industry with the introduction of its first product, the Old Bridge Focused Equity Fund. The fund is poised to invest in a diversified portfolio of up to 30 stocks across a broad spectrum of market capitalizations, with the goal of unlocking long-term capital appreciation.

The ‘Buy and Hold’ Strategy

At the heart of the investment strategy for this scheme is a ‘buy and hold’ philosophy. The fund aims to identify and invest in businesses demonstrating strong financial health, particularly those with low debt levels and high capital efficiency. This strategy is designed to navigate the volatility inherent in equity markets and extract value over the long term.

Investing in Enduring Economic Moats

The Old Bridge Focused Equity Fund’s multi-cap approach seeks to invest in firms that not only show potential for long-term growth but also possess enduring economic moats. These are companies that have built a competitive advantage that enables them to protect their market share and profitability from competition. These moats, as they’re referred to in investing parlance, can help sustain growth over the long term.

Return of Kenneth Andrade to Mutual Fund Industry

The launch of this new fund also marks the return of Kenneth Andrade to the mutual fund sector. Andrade, who earlier managed mutual fund schemes for nearly 14 years, founded Old Bridge Capital Management in 2015 post his exit from the mutual fund industry. Co-managed by Andrade and Tarang Agrawal, the Old Bridge Focused Equity Fund opens for subscription from January 17 to 19, 2024, offering both SIP and lump-sum investment opportunities.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

