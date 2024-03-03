Olam Agri Strengthens West African Footprint with €17M Avisen Acquisition in Senegal

Olam Agri, a leading player in the global agri-business sector, has made a significant move to expand its operations in West Africa through the acquisition of Avisen, a top feed supplier based in Senegal, for 17 million euros. Announced on March 4, 2024, this strategic acquisition is set to enrich Olam Agri's portfolio in the animal feed and protein sector within this rapidly growing region.
Strategic Expansion in West Africa
The acquisition of Avisen by Olam Agri, a 64.5 per cent-owned subsidiary of OLAM Group, marks a major milestone in the company's expansion strategy in West Africa. Avisen, established by two veterinarians in 2000, operates a facility in Rufisque, Senegal, producing over 100,000 tonnes of feed annually. This move not only broadens Olam Agri's geographical footprint but also strengthens its feed and protein business segment, particularly in Nigeria where it already has established operations producing animal feed and day-old chicks.
Sharad Gupta, president of Olam Agri's integrated feed and protein business, emphasized the synergistic potential of this acquisition. He noted, "Combining Olam Agri's global commodity sourcing networks, strong manufacturing, and formulation expertise with Avisen's local market knowledge will enable us to further improve the quality and cost efficiency of feed in the Senegalese market." This acquisition is anticipated to be earnings accretive from 2024, funded through a mix of existing cash and debt facilities.
Future Growth and Investments
Olam Agri's acquisition of Avisen is not just a strategic expansion but also a commitment to investing in the future growth of the feed industry in Senegal. With a positive outlook on the poultry sector's growth and an increasing demand for high-quality feeds, Olam Agri plans to make necessary investments to grow its feed volumes in the region. Avisen's chief executive, Papa Seck, expressed confidence in the acquisition, stating that Olam Agri will bring industry best practices and a wealth of relevant experience from its strong position in other markets, like Nigeria, to the Senegalese market.
Implications for the Senegalese Market
The acquisition of Avisen by Olam Agri signifies a significant boost for the agricultural sector in Senegal. By leveraging Olam Agri's global expertise and Avisen's local market knowledge, this move is expected to enhance the quality and cost efficiency of animal feed in the region. Furthermore, this strategic investment underscores the potential of the West African market and reflects confidence in the region's growth prospects, particularly in the agriculture and feed sector.
As Olam Agri integrates Avisen into its global operations, the focus will be on harnessing synergies and driving innovation to meet the growing demands of the agricultural sector in West Africa. This acquisition not only signifies Olam Agri's commitment to expanding its global footprint but also its dedication to contributing positively to the agricultural development of Senegal and the broader West African region.