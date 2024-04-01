Oil Prices Dip After Strong Q1 Amid OPEC Cuts, Geopolitical Tensions

Crude oil futures ticked slightly lower Monday, taking a breather after a strong first quarter. The West Texas Intermediate contract for May delivery lost 33 cents, or 0.4%, to $82.84 a barrel in the first day of trading for the second quarter. The Brent contract for June delivery dropped 40 cents, or 0.49%, to $86.57 a barrel. U.S. crude and Brent also booked three consecutive months of gains. WTI is up 15.5% for the year while Brent is up 12.3%. Oil has been grinding higher this year on expectations of strong global demand as OPEC+ holds barrels off the market through at least the second quarter.

Market Dynamics

Geopolitical risk also remains present in the market as Ukraine strikes Russian oil refineries, and Houthi militant attacks in the Red Sea have led to the diversion crude deliveries around the Cape of Good Hope in southern Africa. These events, coupled with OPEC+'s decision to maintain production cuts, have contributed to the bullish sentiment in oil markets, reflecting in the sustained price increases over the past quarter.

Global Demand and Supply

Expectations of strong global demand continue to underpin the market. The anticipation of tight supply dynamics due to OPEC+'s production cuts has been a key factor driving prices upwards. Additionally, disruptions in Russian refinery operations due to geopolitical tensions have added to the supply constraints, further buoying prices.

Looking Forward

As the market navigates through geopolitical uncertainties and supply-demand imbalances, oil prices are expected to remain volatile. Analysts are closely monitoring the evolving geopolitical landscape and OPEC+'s future decisions on production quotas, which will significantly influence market dynamics and price trajectories going forward.