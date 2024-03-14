OECD Warns of "New Risks and Challenges" Arising from UBS's Takeover of Credit Suisse

The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) issued a warning on Thursday regarding the implications of UBS's rescue takeover of Credit Suisse, stating that the acquisition has introduced "new risks and challenges" for the Swiss economy.

The OECD's economic review of Switzerland emphasized that while the merger may have contributed to financial stability, it has also raised questions about UBS's increased domestic dominance and the necessity for enhanced financial regulation moving forward.

Impact of UBS-Credit Suisse Merger

The UBS-Credit Suisse merger, orchestrated by the Swiss state to prevent Credit Suisse's collapse, marked the largest bank consolidation since the global financial crisis. While the acquisition successfully stabilized Credit Suisse and mitigated spill-over risks, it also amplified concerns about UBS's size and systemic importance. According to the OECD, UBS's status as a globally systemically important bank (G-SIB) has been further solidified post-merger, necessitating stricter regulatory oversight under the "too big to fail" (TBTF) framework.

Call for Regulatory Strengthening

The Financial Stability Board (FSB), comprising central bankers and regulators from the G20 nations, recently underscored the potential risk posed by a UBS failure to Switzerland's financial stability. In response, the Swiss government is expected to propose regulatory enhancements in the coming months, including bolstering the authority of the primary supervisor, FINMA. The OECD's report also raised concerns about competition, citing the combined bank's significant market share in domestic deposits and loans.

Economic Outlook and Housing Market Concerns

Despite challenges stemming from the UBS-Credit Suisse merger, the OECD's economic forecasts for Switzerland project modest growth of 0.9% in 2024 and 1.4% in 2025. However, these growth rates fall below the country's long-term average, attributed to weak foreign demand and heightened uncertainty. Additionally, the report highlighted vulnerabilities in the Swiss housing market, noting signs of cooling but cautioning that properties may still be overvalued by up to 40%.