OECD Releases New Administrative Guidance on Global Minimum Taxation Rules

The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) has released new administrative guidance on the Global Minimum Taxation rules (GloBE Rules) under Pillar Two. This guidance, a follow-up to previous releases in February and July 2023, addresses several areas to aid in the application of these rules.

Clarifying the GloBE Rules

The OECD’s guidance clarifies several aspects of the GloBE Rules. The Transitional CbCR Safe Harbour, the EUR 750m revenue threshold, and the treatment of Blended CFC Taxes like GILTI are all addressed. It provides a Simplified Calculation Safe Harbour for certain entities, and stipulates that Qualified Financial Statements must be used for the preparation of a Qualified CbC Report. It also confirms no adjustments are generally required for these statements to be considered qualified, except for PPA adjustments under certain conditions.

Treatment of Joint Ventures and JV Groups

Further, the guidance sheds light on the treatment of stand-alone joint ventures and JV groups for testing purposes. It specifies that all entities of the same JV group are treated as one Tested Jurisdiction. It also confirms that groups not required to file a CbC Report can still benefit from the Transitional CbCR Safe Harbour by completing relevant sections of the GloBE Information Return.

Guidance on ETR Computations and Routine Profits Tests

The OECD’s guidance offers detailed explanations on Simplified ETR computations and Routine Profits Tests. It includes instructions on how to calculate the Simplified Covered Taxes and the SBIE amount. It also addresses the treatment of hybrid arbitrage arrangements, clarifies the revenue threshold definition, and addresses mismatches between fiscal and taxable years.

Allocating Blended CFC Taxes

Lastly, the guidance provides instructions on allocating Blended CFC Taxes in cases of different subgroups within the same jurisdiction. This is a significant step forward in clarifying the implementation of the GloBE Rules, designed to ensure a fair and equitable taxation system globally.

Meanwhile, the Hong Kong government has published a consultation paper on the implementation of the Pillar Two global minimum tax in Hong Kong. This includes the Income Inclusion Rule (IIR), Under-taxed Profits Rule (UTPR), and Domestic Minimum Top-up Tax (DMTT). The government plans to implement the global minimum tax in Hong Kong from 2025 onwards.

Several countries have begun implementing the Pillar Two Global Minimum Tax. Hong Kong estimates $15 billion in tax revenue through this implementation. Other countries including Romania, the Czech Republic, Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Italy, Belgium, Finland, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, the UK, EU, Switzerland, Sweden, Gibraltar, and Malaysia are all enacting or updating laws related to the global minimum tax rules. The OECD Administrative Guidance aims to provide additional information on the application of the Blended CFC rules, further supporting these nations in their efforts.