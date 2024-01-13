Occidental Petroleum’s Debt Risk: An In-depth Analysis

As the global energy landscape evolves, Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s (NYSE:OXY) debt management has come under scrutiny. The company’s strategic decisions, coupled with significant financial obligations, present a complex tableau for investors. Backed by influential investor Li Lu and Charlie Munger of Berkshire Hathaway, it’s essential to understand that investment risk isn’t necessarily about price volatility, but the possibility of permanent capital loss. In this regard, Occidental Petroleum’s financial position warrants careful consideration.

Occidental Petroleum’s Debt Profile

As of September 2023, Occidental Petroleum had managed to whittle its debt down from $20.1 billion to $19.1 billion. With cash reserves of $611.0 million, the net debt stood at approximately $18.4 billion. However, the company’s liabilities, totaling to a staggering $38.2 billion, far outstrip its cash and short-term receivables. This significant deficit, when viewed against its market capitalization of $51.0 billion, becomes a matter of concern.

Debt Sustainability: Ratios Speak

Two critical ratios used to assess a company’s debt sustainability are net debt to EBITDA and interest coverage. These ratios help investors gauge the company’s ability to manage its debt effectively. For Occidental Petroleum, the net debt to EBITDA ratio stands at 1.3, indicating conservative debt levels. The interest coverage ratio is 8.4 times, suggesting that the company has sufficient earnings to cover its interest expenses. These ratios, however, tell only part of the story.

Declining EBIT and Future Concerns

Despite the seemingly healthy ratios, Occidental Petroleum’s EBIT has seen a sharp decline of 48% over the past year. This downward trend in earnings raises concerns regarding the company’s future earnings and its ability to maintain a robust balance sheet. However, it’s noteworthy that Occidental Petroleum has consistently generated more free cash flow than EBIT over the past three years. This is a positive sign, indicating its ability to manage debt even in challenging times.

Investor Perspective: Risk and Reward

For investors, considering the company’s debt is crucial, but it’s equally important to remember that not all risk is negative. Managed well, risk can lead to higher returns. Investors should also be vigilant about warning signs outside the balance sheet that could potentially impact the company’s financial health. With Occidental Petroleum’s recent acquisition of CrownRock, its increase in Permian production, and its strategic foray into the energy sector, the company’s financial health is intrinsically tied to its performance in these areas. Furthermore, Occidental’s commitment to reducing carbon emissions, its investment in carbon capture technology, and the support from prominent investors such as BlackRock and Amazon in these initiatives, should also be factored into the risk analysis.